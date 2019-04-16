VIDEO: Michael Kay Chestily Proclaims He Kicked Mike Francesa's Ass

Michael Kay destroys Mike Francesa for not being gracious in defeat after their latest ratings battle. pic.twitter.com/75KSu5bxzk — Ƒunhouse (@BackAftaThis) April 16, 2019

In what may or may not be the final installment of this riveting saga for the time being, Michael Kay took a braggadocios victory lap after the ratings meter yielded what amounts to a split decision for Kay vs. Mike Francesa in the winter book. In case you missed it, here was Francesa’s victory lap yesterday.

As we’ve explained verbatim, Kay scored a 5.9 in a number that includes both radio and streaming. Francesa, whose show is on both AM and FM dials whereas Kay’s is only on AM, got a 5.5 for just radio and a .7 for streaming. ESPN NY sells the ads for the two feeds together, and WFAN sells them separately. Kay has an audience that also includes SiriusXM and YES Network. Francesa has his app, which presumably has a lower audience than those platforms, but which he says has thousands and thousands of subscribers.

In my opinion, Francesa wins the most honest apples-to-apples comparison, though this would be a whole new can of worms if WFAN were still on one terrestrial radio signal as opposed to two.

We will keep you updated on if this war of words spilled into today.