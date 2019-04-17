Brooks Koepka's Girlfriend Jena Sims Posts Topless Shot From Couple's Vacation
Brooks Koepka's Girlfriend Jena Sims Posts Topless Shot From Couple's Vacation
By:
|
Ryan Phillips
21 minutes ago
Brooks Koepka is a lucky man. After finishing tied for second at The Masters over the weekend, Koepka and his girlfriend Jena Sims appear to have taken a vacation together. She posted a fairly racy shot of the couple on Wednesday.
Check it out:
They seem to be enjoying themselves.
Sims and Koepka have been together for a while now and she has been a fixture at his events. Her Instagram game is strong. As evidence, check out the shots below and on the next few pages.
