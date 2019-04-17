VIDEO: Collin McHugh Becomes First Person to Enter the Matrix in Some Time

Pitchers are athletes too. Or at least they’d better be in order to dodge line drives coming from some 52 feet away at top speed. Houston’s Collin McHugh showed everything the thrower’s body can do by limboing out of the way of a ball last night, saving his life and setting up a double play.

We are all very happy he escaped injury. And somewhat surprised everyone is so quick with a Matrix reference in 2019. The first one is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.

No, Neo. I'm trying to tell you that when you're ready, you won't have to.#TakeItBack pic.twitter.com/JFOAcFYuCP — Houston Astros (@astros) April 17, 2019

Enough time has passed for people to forget this was a very bad movie. If you think I’m wrong, watch it again and see if it holds up.

I’ll wait.

True story: had a teacher in high school who told us that she believed The Matrix was more a documentary than a work of fiction. It was brave of her to say that we’re all living in a computer simulation but backfired in the sense that it became much harder for her to sell the importance of required reading.