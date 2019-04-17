Craig Kimbrel Rumors: Closer Reportedly Close To A Decision

Craig Kimbrel is still somehow a free agent as one of the best closers in baseball history has yet to find a new team. But the 30-year-old righty is reportedly getting closer to finding a new team.

Here are the latest rumors as it relates to Kimbrel.

The Brewers are in contention

The Milwaukee Brewers are in deep in the hunt for Kimbrel. After losing Corey Knebel to Tommy John surgery, Milwaukee’s bullpen needs a boost for its bullpen.

The Brewers are reportedly in contact with the agents for both Kimbrel and free agent pitcher Dallas Keuchel.

Kimbrel still wants big money

Kimbrel was originally looking for a deal in the six-year, $100 million range and his price has come down a bit. Ken Rosenthal reports Kimbre is looking for a deal more in line with what Wade Davis and Zach Britton got this offseason. Davis got three years and $52 million from the Rockies, while Britton got three years and $39 million from the Yankees.

Free-agent closer Craig Kimbrel continues to seek a deal he believes to be fair and in the range of two recent free-agent relievers, Wade Davis (3 years, $52M) and Zack Britton (3/$39M), sources tell The Athletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) April 13, 2019

The Braves are also a fit

The Atlanta Braves have lost closer Arodys Vizcaino for the season after shoulder surgery. Obviously if Atlanta wants to contend this season it will need to shore up the back-end of the bullpen.

Kimbrel was drafted by the Braves in the 33rd round of the 2007 MLB Draft, then again in the third round of the 2008 MLB Draft. He spent the first five seasons of his professional career in Atlanta and established himself as one of baseball’s best relievers, as he made four All-Star Game appearances. He knows the organization and it would be a good marriage.

Nothing is imminent

While it looks like Kimbrel is closer to actually selecting a team, Morosi cautioned that nothing was on the verge of happening. It could be another week before something more concrete surfaces.

Here’s the part where I remind you Kimbrel is one of the greatest closers of all-time already. In nine MLB seasons, he has already racked up 333 saves, while posting some ridiculous other numbers. He is 31-19 all-time, with a 1.91 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and an absurd 868 strikeouts in 532.2 innings. That’s 14.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

He’ll be a huge help to any team that signs him.