5 Best Fits for Dwayne Haskins in the NFL

Dwayne Haskins is expected to be one of the first quarterbacks selected in next week’s NFL draft. Here are the five best situations – not all great – for the former Ohio State Buckeye:

Denver Broncos

Many are looking at Denver when it comes to Haskins, but this situation isn’t all that promising. John Elway’s history running the show is far from impressive and they laughably just brought in Joe Flacco. Denver beats out teams like New England and Green Bay because Haskins can start sooner and it isn’t like his game needs to sit for several years. With that said, this is only the fifth-best option available. Haskins does make a lot of sense from Denver’s perspective, though. If they can get him 10th overall, solid chance they are getting a good Day 1 draft grade.