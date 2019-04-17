Monty Williams, Tyronn Lue Being Advised Not To Take Lakers Job

Monty Williams and Tyronn Lue seem to be the Los Angeles Lakers’ top choices to replace Luke Walton as the team’s next head coach. Both men are reportedly being told not to take the job.

On Wednesday, Ramona Shelburne made an appearance on the Mason & Ireland show on ESPN 710 in LA. She told them the following about Williams:

“I think Monty’s the favorite, but I don’t know how that interview went last night. I haven’t heard from either side and it also is a choice for him. He’s probably in line if Philly opens up. If they lose or if they fall short, he’d be in line to step in there. His kids are settled there, he’s done a lot of moving around, so I could see him stay there. And also, everyone in the league has told him not to take the job.”

Jorge Sedano said virtually the same thing about Lue on Tuesday night on the same station:

“So I told you earlier, and I mentioned this yesterday, that someone I know that is a mutual friend with Ty Lue, that is a very close friend to Ty Lue, told me, ‘I told Ty, don’t take the Lakers job. This thing is a mess.'”

So yeah, this coaching search is looking great for the Lakers so far.