Manchester City and Tottenham are playing the second leg of their Champions League quarterfinal and have wasted no time breaking all the rules. The teams combined for four goals in the first 10 minutes of play, and five in the first 21.

Sterling. Son. Son again. Silva. Sterling again. IN 21 MINUTES. pic.twitter.com/mtKmivP3cr — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 17, 2019

Raheem Sterling and Son Heung-min each have two to their name already.

What’s going to happen next? Literally anyone’s guess. Perhaps we’re looking at a 6-5 shootout when all’s said and done.