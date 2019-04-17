PM Roundup: Natalie Alyn Lind; David Griffin Thinks Anthony Davis Could Stay With Pelicans; Breanna Stewart Ruptures Achilles

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which did not go to Coachella.

Natalie was at Coachella: Actress Natalie Alyn Lind went to Coachella over the weekend and appeared to have fun.

Griffin thinks AD could stay: David Griffin believes Anthony Davis could stay with the New Orleans Pelicans despite persistent trade rumors. Griffin has a good relationship with Davis’ agent, Rich Paul.

Breanna injured: WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart ruptured her Achilles tendon while playing in Europe, she announced on Wednesday. It’s likely she’ll miss the entire 2019 season while recovering.

Tweet of the Day:

Ben Gamel’s pregame routine is better than yours. @redbull pic.twitter.com/SBKh0srpqm — Sophia Minnaert (@SophiaMinnaert) April 17, 2019

