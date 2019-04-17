NFL Schedule 2019 Leaks [UPDATING]

A tradition unlike any other is getting all excited for the NFL schedule release at night, and for leaks to be bountiful in the hours leading up to it. This is almost certainly by design to heighten the drama. While some may disagree, this is sneakily one of my favorite days of the year. I’m going to spend much of the morning and afternoon chronicling these, so keep this open in a tab and refresh throughout the day (Please @ me if you see any)!

We already know the season is kicking off with Packers-Bears at Soldier Field on September 5th; here are some more leaks that have been trickling out:

Here we go. #Packers hosting the #Broncos week 3 at Lambeau Field. — Kyle Cousineau (@KCousineau09) April 17, 2019

Monday Night Football, Monday Nov. 18: Chiefs vs Chargers

Estadio Azteca – Mexico City — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 17, 2019