Robert Kraft Spa Surveillance Videos Will Be Released By Prosecution

Robert Kraft got some bad news on Wednesday, as prosecutors said they will release police surveillance videos of the New England Patriotsowner paying for sex. Due to Florida’s “sunshine laws” videos of Kraft and 24 other men paying for sexual acts will be released. Kraft and his legal team have fought hard to suppress the videos.

The Boston Globe report continued:

Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg’s office said in court papers it is obligated under Florida law to provide the video to the public and the media now and cannot wait for a judge to decide whether it should be kept under seal while Lei Wang is prosecuted as the alleged manager of the Orchids of Asia Spa in Jupiter, Fla. Wang allegedly managed the spa, and Hua Zhang has been identified by authorities as the owner of the spa. Both women have pleaded not guilty to numerous charges, including maintaining a house of prostitution.

Kraft is charged with two misdemeanor counts of soliciting prostitution. He was caught visiting the spa on January 19 and January 20. He has pleaded not guilty and denied all charges.

Kraft’s legal team has attempted to keep the videos from seeing the light of day, claiming he could never get a fair trial if they were released.

The Globe has more on that:

Kraft and 14 other men charged in the case have asked a judge to issue a protective order blocking the public release of the videos, a request opposed by the Globe and a coalition of other media outlets. That request is still pending before Judge Leonard Hanser.

But prosecutors have turned their attention towards the prosecutions of Wang and Zhang, and in both cases the videos must be made public. Prosecutors will release pixelated videos unless a judge tells them not to.