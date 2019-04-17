Roundup: Blue Jackets Upset Lightning; Paris Families Pledge $700 Million to Notre Dame; Owen Garriott Passes Away

Katie Holmes… Tampa Bay Lightning swept by Blue Jackets after record-setting season… Paris’ richest families pledge $700 million to repair Notre Dame…  The Russo brothers plead Avengers fans to not spoil Endgame… Uber introduces new feature that allows Saudi women to refuse male passenger pickupsAstronaut Owen Garriott passes away... Bishop of Paris announces all three Rose Windows survived Notre Dame fire… Indoor farming is more efficient, less harmful to environment... In a truly shocking development, Mark Zuckerberg used Facebook user information to help his friends, fight rivals… Rappers call for firing of Laura Ingraham after Nipsey Hussle segment

Bill Hader Kills: A Profile on the Barry creator [The New Yorker] 

How to Quit Your Phone and Change Your Life by Doing… Nothing [The Ringer] 

What to Expect From Playstation’s Next Console [Wired]

Frank Ocean on RuPaul, rock climbing, and Peter Hujar [Gayletter]

First time I’ve ever seen a team do this…

Game of Thrones is back, and so are the memes

Perk is an all-time contender for Team Back Alley

PLEASE bring it back

Plug. It. In. 🔥

Keanu?

Calvin and Hobbes is always a nice start to the day

