Adam Gase Goal of Beating Pats Is Lofty Considering His Lack of Dolphins Success

Adam Gase has a lofty goal for his tenure with the Jets: surpass the Patriots for AFC East supremacy. Manish Mehta of the NY Daily News covered the new Gang Green coach’s message to his team.

“He’s going for that one team that’s been winning every single year in the division,” Pro Bowl linebacker C.J. Mosley said, via the NYDN. “He said that’s one of the main reasons he came here. We all believe that. And the guys that are the new additions to the team … we’re pretty much here for the same reason. We know what team’s been up top for a long time. We feel we have the tools, the players and the game-plan to get that done.”

It’s always good to shoot high, but Gase just spent the last three years in the same division decisively not achieving that goal. In the last three seasons, the Pats went 38-10 in the regular season, won two Super Bowls, and reached a third. The Dolphins went 23-25 and did not win a playoff game. Head-to-head, the Dolphins went 2-4 against the Pats.

Now, Tom Brady is not getting any younger, but we’ve been saying that for like eight years and the Patriots keep mopping the floor with their division. Gase will deserve a lot of credit if his team can supplant New England’s longstanding dominance, but giving Bill Belichick any extra motivation hasn’t proven to be a wise strategy for real and/or perceived enemies of the past.