Charles Barkley Has a Contrarian Take on Who's Coming Out of the West

Forget the Warriors, Charles Barkley says the Trail Blazers are coming out the West. pic.twitter.com/KSiLM1h7Hb — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) April 18, 2019

Charles Barkley appeared on Get Up this morning; while just about everyone on the planet believes the Warriors are coming out of the West, Sir Charles has a contrarian take: The Trail Blazers.

Barkley, a reputed gambler, could make a chunk of change if he truly has conviction in this pick: Per Vegas Insider, the Blazers are 20-1 to win the West right now.

Barkley has long been a critic of the Warriors — he famously did not believe they could win a title shooting so many jumpers. In 2017, after they’d won their second championship in three years (they’d add a third in 2018), he made a fun self-deprecating remark: “Hey Dub Nation, this is Charles Barkley. I told you guys a jump-shooting team would never win the championship. I was right. Now you’ve won two.”