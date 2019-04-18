Browns Ticket Prices Have More Than Doubled Since Last Year

The Cleveland Browns are a team on the rise, and so are their ticket prices.

After a dramatic 12-month makeover that included a blockbuster trade for Odell Beckham Jr. and the emergence of rising star quarterback Baker Mayfield, the bill has come due and fans have to pay for it. When the NFL schedule was released last season, and the Browns were still the laughingstock of the NFL, the median ticket price for their games was $62. Now that number has grown to $156 on Vivid Seats.

That’s a 151.6 percent increase year-over-year, but it also makes sense given the change in talent and expectations around the team.

With Mayfield, defensive end Myles Garrett, wide receiver Jarvis Landry and running back Nick Chubb leading the way, the Browns went 7-8-1 last year. This offseason, they traded for OBJ and former Pro Bowl defensive end Olivier Vernon and also signed controversial running back Kareem Hunt, who must serve an eight-game suspension for domestic violence.

With that much talent, many pundits are predicting a playoff berth for the Browns, with some even saying Super Bowl contender.

With hype comes interest. With interest comes demand. With demand comes higher prices, because the supply of good football teams in Cleveland isn’t increasing.

Despite the price change, Browns tickets are still cheap when compared to other franchises. The median ticket price for the New England Patriots is $671 and the median ticket price for the Packers is $611.

So buck up Browns fans. Your ticket prices aren’t that high after all. You were just used to paying nothing to see a nothing team play football. Now, at least, you get a taste of success. And, like it was in the days of LeBron James, success has a price tag.