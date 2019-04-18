ESPN Beat Writers Once Again Very Optimistic About Teams They Cover

It’s that time of year again. That magical moment when ESPN’s staff of football writers attempts to see into the future and predict how the team they cover will do in the upcoming season. As always, the numbers don’t add up. Cumuliatively, the records are 64 games above .500. And this makes sense because each game has the possibility of earning two predictive wins.

But it is extremely interesting that only one of the 32 scribes is predicting their team to fall short of the Vegas win total. Per Pro Football Talk’s Michael David Smith:

If ESPN's beat writers were betting on the Vegas win totals for their teams, 26 would bet the over, five are predicting their teams to exactly hit the Vegas win total, and only one would bet the under (Dolphins beat writer @CameronWolfe) https://t.co/bYu5L0RPVw — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) April 18, 2019

This piece is usually ripe for the classic gotcha blogging, but like I stated above, it’s pretty obvious how the wins and losses never add up. But there’s definitely something to take away from 31 of 32 writers putting their name to a season that at least meets and often exceeds expectations.

This makes sense, too. No need to tick off a fanbase four-plus months before meaningful football starts taking place. Plus, who wants to read about the training camp activities of a helpless team?