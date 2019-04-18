Here Are the 10 Best Baseball Movies

Most people who write on the internet and like baseball have already ranked their favorite films showcasing the sport, so why should I? Well, because, unlike all of the very wrong rankings out there, mine are unassailable and correct. Without further adieu, here is the answer key.

10. A League of Their Own

This movie worked but if you think about it in the abstract, it’s kind of a miracle considering how busy everything was from the first reel to the last. An unlikable Tom Hanks finding redemption. Madonna and Rosie O’Donnell playing best friends. Jon Lovitz getting work. It’s a highwire act that never gets off-balance. I’ll go to my grave believing Dottie dropped the ball on purpose.