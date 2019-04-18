Jarrett Culver Officially Declares for NBA Draft

It’s official: the second-best player in the championship game will be heading to the NBA. Jarrett Culver announced at a press conference at Texas Tech that he has officially declared for the NBA draft.

Culver is anticipated to be a top-ten pick in the draft due to his length, athleticism, and playmaking potential. He’s not quite a plug-and-play star like fellow draft mate Zion Williamson, but Culver has all the tools to be a dangerous wing player for years to come.

Atlanta may be a good landing spot for the young wing, as he won’t have to take on much ball-handling responsibility early in his career; he’ll be able to work on defense and his shootings stroke. If teams feel like Culver can handle trial by fire, though, he could end up with a team like the Knicks, who would allow Culver to become a primary playmaker while playing through his mistakes (if they don’t sign any big free agents).