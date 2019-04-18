Jeff Fisher Tells Jason La Canfora His Jeff Fisher News is Wrong

Jason La Canfora took perhaps the toughest L possible in the world of sports reporting this afternoon. La Canfora tweeted that Jeff Fisher, former head coach of the Titans and Rams (and king of 7-9), was heading to the XFL. La Canfora seemed to have gotten some bad info, because Fisher called him out, claiming fake news with a screenshot of his tweet.

@JasonLaCanfora false news that I am headed to XFL Houston. Maybe get better sources? 🤣 Have a great Thursday. pic.twitter.com/X3cCYJOGPu — Jeff Fisher (@CoachJeffFisher) April 18, 2019

A tough day Houston’s XFL team, all things considered. Fisher might top out as an average coach, but that’s probably miles ahead of most coaches who find themselves in the XFL. Perhaps they’ll find someone better.

La Canfora will surely bounce back, but it’s harsh when the figure you’re reporting on calls you out in such a manner.