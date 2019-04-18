Kyrie Irving Reading an Atlas of the World Is Just Perfect

Kyrie Irving, who had fun promoting both sides of the Earth-shape debate before eventually apologizing, chose some interesting reading for the Boston Celtics’ team flight to Indianapolis today.

The guard appears to be toting National Geographic’s Family Reference Atlas, which boasts over 1,000 maps and illustrations.

It also features a clearly spherical Earth on the cover.

If this is a coincidence, it’s a very amazing one. If it’s trolling, it’s expert work. Irving remains a source of non-stop entertainment, even when he’s simply boarding a plane.