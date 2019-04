The Rock shared the latest trailer for Fast & Furious Presents Hobbs & Shaw, which he, Jason Statham, Idris Elba, and Roman Reigns will star in. Since you clicked in here, you’re aware lots of action will ensue.

One line sums up what the overarching “plot” — and we use that word loosely — will be in this film: “So you guys are being hunted … by an army of mercenaries … led by a genetically-enhanced soldier.”

August 2nd cannot come soon enough.