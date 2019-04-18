Roundup: Beyonce Leveraging Internet Dominance, Alex Trebek Feeling Good, Boston Sports Radio Ratings

Beyonce, who is ‘fully leveraging‘ her internet dominance … Alex Trebek ‘feeling good‘ amidst pancreatic cancer diagnosis … Attorney General William Barr’s news conference on the Mueller report is coming today … Madonna, 60, has a new album coming out … “Florida teen disarms, stabs gas station clerk who tried to sexually assault her at knifepoint” … Dozens of doctors in Ohio and Kentucky arrested, analogized to drug dealers in opioid crisis … Why Facebook Messenger isn’t voice controlled like Siri or Alexa … “Couple says they were scammed by Dominican casino on resort, bullied into paying $6,500” … Former Notre Dame star running back charged with murder in death of girlfriend’s five-year-old daughter … The teen obsessed with Columbine who threatened local schools was found dead in Colorado … Carl’s Jr. is selling a CBD burger on 4/20 …

The vulture hedge fund that is trying to take over Gannett is under federal investigation for moving pension funds from the newspapers it controls into its own funds [Washington Post]

The Sports Hub is decimating WEEI in Boston sports talk radio ratings [Boston Globe]

The battle between the Hollywood writers union and the big agencies is fascinating and still heating up [WSJ]

The Disney streaming service will have a cooking competition show [Takeout]

Study finds that sad news makes us sad, but also crave more of it [Gizmodo]

The juxtaposition behind France’s wealthy donating a lot of money to restore Notre Dame, while there are frictions in the country about inequality [NY Times]

David Spade doesn’t like Coachella

Howard Stern interviews Henry Winkler

Bill Simmons interviews Trevor Noah