Eagles Super Bowl Odds Being Overlooked, Browns Overhyped Amid Schedule Release

New Super Bowl odds have come out as last’s night’s thrilling NFL schedule release has concluded:

NFL schedule is out 🙌 Who’s winning it all? pic.twitter.com/VQJ6r0mHWG — B/R Betting (@br_betting) April 18, 2019

Two things jump out immediately here. The Philadelphia Eagles come in at +2500 behind 12 other teams! If you look over their schedule, this is laughable. The Eagles have a real chance of finishing with the best record in the NFC. They have three tough road games in the first six weeks against the Falcons, Packers, and Vikings, but after that, it gets very manageable on the road. In fact, the Eagles could be looking at a 5-3 or 6-2 road record this season.

Unless you have no faith Carson Wentz can return to his MVP-like form, it is very hard to predict six losses on this schedule. This is looking like a 12-4 season with the NFC playoffs going through Philly:

Ok here is the #Eagles 2019 Schedule. It’s crazy that fans and others are dying all day for the Schedule. ⁦@SportsRadioWIP⁩ pic.twitter.com/pNs7iMiwSz — Howard Eskin (@howardeskin) April 17, 2019

As for the team being overhyped, it is Cleveland Browns. Sure, they are the most must-see team in the NFL now with Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham Jr. But this is not a team that should have the fourth-best Super Bowl odds. With a new target on their back, and a schedule full of obstacles, the Browns might not even get into the playoffs.

They have a hellacious stretch from weeks 3-9 vs. the Rams and Seahawks at home and the Ravens, 49ers, Patriots, and Broncos (hard place to play) on the road. And they still have two games later in the season against the Steelers who will be much more focused after getting rid of the clown-like Antonio Brown.

Does a 9-7 record mean the fourth-best odds to win the Super Bowl? Schedule releases bring out the best in us. Bet accordingly.