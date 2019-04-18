The Beat | The Athletic's Warriors Columnist Marcus Thompson Discusses the State of the Warriors, How He Became an Author, and More

Marcus Thompson is a lead columnist for The Athletic Bay Area, and has covered the Warriors and Bay Area sports over the last two decades. He took some time on Thursday ahead of Warriors-Clippers Game 3 to talk with The Big Lead about Golden State’s blown lead on Monday, the Milwaukee Bucks, and how he became an author.

Liam McKeone: Hey, Marcus, thanks for taking the time to join us. Last time we saw the Warriors, they blew a 31-point lead in what was probably their worst loss of the season, and arguably the worst loss by this iteration of the Warriors that we’ve seen. How do you think they want to bounce back tonight?

Marcus Thompson: I think they want to win [laughs]. I just think they want to play their game. They were up by 31, so their chances to win looks good. They just need to get back to what they do. It kind of was a flukey thing anyway, so there’s probably less concern that this was probably a series thing, I just feel like if they play their game, they’ll be fine.

McKeone: Like you said, it was kind of a flukey game, and one of the biggest was Kevin Durant finishing with eight shots for the game. How do you think that happened? Did Pat Beverley really get in his head that much?

Thompson: You know, [Durant] has been playing that way for a while, actually. They had a game against Dallas [on March 23] where they got destroyed. Steph didn’t play, and they just got blitzed at home by Dallas. I think KD was 9-25. Since then, he’s been like this guy, he’s been a facilitator/playmaker and kind of picking his spots. I guess it wasn’t completely abnormal that he only took eight shots. It was kind of surprising that it happened in a playoff game, but they were up 31, and it wasn’t one of those games where they were like, ‘Alright… [KD needs] to take over.’ They were blowing them out. Then, when it got [to] winning time, he started to take over.

It was a little bit in line with how the last month of the season went, so it wasn’t that much of a shock. But no matter what, when you see eight shots and Kevin Durant, it’s never gonna look okay, right? It’s never gonna look normal. It’s just gonna look like, ‘Wait a second. This dude can score [practically] whenever he wants to. Why is he only taking eight shots?’ It just feels like something is being left on the table when he’s taking eight shots. But he’s been playing this way for quite a bit.

McKeone: So do you think he’ll be coming out with a vengeance tonight [in Game 3 against the Clippers]?

Thompson: Nah, I think he’ll be a little bit more aggressive, but I think it’ll be the same type of style. The truth is, they have been playing really well with KD as a facilitator. By facilitator, I mean he’s looking to make the extra pass, he’s looking to find guys open instead of vice versa. He’s kind of switched roles in that way a little bit. I do feel like he’ll get more shots, just because it’s a big story now… I think Patrick Beverley feels like he’s winning the matchup and I don’t think KD is cool with that. He’ll end up somewhere around 12-15 [shots]. I don’t think he’ll go out there and take 30 shots, because then it’ll be like an admission that he didn’t take enough last game. If they switch something, then maybe, yeah [he takes 30 shots]. He’s just not comfortable dribbling around Patrick Beverly, so that kind of eliminates a lot of stuff. He can’t dribble with this little guy hanging around his knees.

McKeone: Let’s switch to talking about you for a little bit. Playoffs are big for players, but they’ve gotta be exciting for beat reporters as well. How do you feel going into the playoffs? Is there a “Playoff Marcus Thompson?”

Thompson: Less so since I became a columnist… the process doesn’t change very much [in the postseason]. You’re trying to find a unique angle, you’re trying to find something a little bit more juicy. You’re not just writing news. I’ve found that the process of finding columns and stories doesn’t change very much in the playoffs. But definitely the excitement goes up. Especially with this team, man! Nothing even matters until the playoffs…You can definitely get a sense from the fanbase and from the whole culture of the NBA that this is different. I gotta have a talk with the family, like, ‘Alright, now’s the time I gotta write a lot more.’ You don’t get to check out as much as you used to during the regular season.