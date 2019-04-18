VIDEO: 76ers Beat Nets Despite Someone Farting on Their Bench

It’s been a flatulent week in sports. First, a rogue toot was heard during a live filming of ESPN’s First Take. Now, we have a second pooter, this time coming from or around the 76ers bench.

Desperately clinging to a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter on the road against the Nets, someone on the 76ers bench let one rip, leaving Joel Embiid, Zhaire Smith, Amir Johnson and others gasping for air.

Someone farted near the Sixers bench. I'm dying 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/5mzDST1lqm — gifdsports (@gifdsports) April 19, 2019

If we’re going based on whoever smelt it delt it, Smith seems to be the primary suspect. He waves his hand first, seemingly alerting the rest to the infraction. However, Johnson didn’t seem too perturbed by the pungent stench floating around the air, which is concerning for any investigator. Of course, it could have been Embiid, who appears to say “that sh*t stinks” when he gets his first scent.

Regardless, the 76ers overcame this obstacle to easily beat the Nets, 131-115, and take a 2-1 lead in the series.