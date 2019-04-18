Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Sentenced a Baseball to Death

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who is not in the major leagues for some reason, is getting healthy at AAA Buffalo. This is bad news for opposing pitchers and baseballs. The 20-year-old phenom blasted a homer out of Pawtucket’s stadium last night. And I’m no StatCast carnie capable of eyballing exit velocity, but I feel confident saying this thing was traveling 115 mph off the bat.

Roll that beautiful Vlad Jr. footage … pic.twitter.com/ONK5QNfgB5 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 18, 2019

Guerrero has reached base in half his 20 plate appearances. He’s well on his way to putting up another sick year, statistically. But please, can we sacrifice some gaudy numbers to see what he’d do against big-league pitching? Seems like a total waste to not at least give him a shot.