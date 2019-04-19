VIDEO: CNN Reporter Fights Lizard During Live Shot

VIDEO: CNN Reporter Fights Lizard During Live Shot

The American people finally got access to the redacted Mueller Report yesterday, meaning the cable news networks have been dialing up their coverage to 11. Here’s CNN’s New Day this morning with a five-box discussing what democrats will do in the wake of the release.

Things were going to plan until Abby Phillip, stationed near Mar-a-Lago in West Palm Beach, was attacked by a lizard. What followed was great television, but not so good for the reptile.

Politics is a tough game. Only the strong survive, even in punditry.

