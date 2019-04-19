Is Gronk Blogging About Himself in the Third Person?

Rob Gronkowski may or may not be moonlighting as a blogger in his retirement. On Wednesday, the Patriots tweeted a video about how Gronk used the team’s sixth Lombardi trophy for bunting practice. The story went viral, rinse repeat.

But, the plot thickens. Today, Gronk tweeted out a blog that appears to have his byline, discussing in the third person what went down on the fateful day the Lombardi was nicked. Here’s the lede:

Rob Gronkowski certainly left his permanent mark on the Patriots – literally. A “we-wouldn’t-believe-if-it-wasn’t-true” story came to light this week involving Gronk, Julian Edelman, the Lombardi Trophy and the Boston Red Sox that maybe our favorite thing ever.

The most likely scenario here, obviously, is that Gronk employs a social media staffer who wrote this up on his behalf, and then the retired tight end’s name was slapped on the byline.

But a world where Gronk persistently does blog about himself in the third person, aggregating the news about himself from other outlets, could be a surreal one to follow.