Mets' Jacob DeGrom to Undergo MRI on Elbow

Unfortunately for Mets fans, one of their few bright spots may be in some trouble. Jacob deGrom is headed back to New York to undergo an MRI after he felt some pain in his elbow following a game of catch.

Mets news: Jacob deGrom is headed back to New York for an MRI. His elbow was “barking” after playing catch today, Mickey Callaway said. — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) April 19, 2019

Elbow pain and pitchers are usually a mixture that ends poorly. DeGrom has pitched well to start the year, but his last few starts haven’t been DeGrom level, culminating in a poor showing against the Twins where he gave up 6 runs in 4 innings pitched. He struck out nine in his last outing against the Braves, but gave up three runs in five innings.

It does no good to speculate until the MRI results are in, but this doesn’t look great for the Mets or DeGrom.