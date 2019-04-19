Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock Reportedly Sending Their Scouts Home Before Draft Is Insane

Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock pulled one of the crazier things I have ever seen in my years intently observing professional sports. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports:
If this report is accurate — and Rapoport and Mayock were colleagues at NFL Network for years, so it’d be astonishing if it weren’t — this is absolutely insane. First and foremost, Gruden has been there for over a year now so you’d think he’d have people who he can trust in the building. What exactly were they doing for the past several months? Has anything even resembling this ever happened before?
If you are a scout working for the Raiders with any other job options, how could you ever go back and work for Gruden and Mayock after they did this on the most important work week of the year?
Never a dull moment in Raiderland — it will be fascinating to see how this all plays out for them.
