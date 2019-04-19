Josh Rosen Calls Situation With Cardinals "Annoying"

Josh Rosen isn’t exactly thrilled with how this offseason has gone. While discussing the Arizona Cardinals’ offseason and trade rumors surrounding him, the 22-year-old called the situation “annoying.”

Here’s what he had to say while on vacation at the Grand Canyon:

“I think the season probably went as poorly as it could possibly go. But within that, I had an unbelievable time. I think when people talk about, like, you can’t listen to criticism or you can’t read articles, you have to be aware of what’s going on to a certain extent. So I definitely understand the situation. “It’s annoying, but it is what it is. Football’s a business, and I definitely respect the higher-ups and their decisions. We won three games, and each one of those wins — to me, it felt like we won the Super Bowl. And that feeling is so intoxicating, and that’s why I just want nothing more than to be part of a team next year and have the same opportunities to go out and compete.”

Rosen hasn’t said much about the trade rumors or the prevailing wisdom that Arizona will select Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray with the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He was praised by Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury for being “phenomenal” throughout the offseason. That said, it continues to appear as though Rosen won’t be in Arizona next season.

While he may have been great during the offseason, Rosen was flat-out terrible as a rookie. He played in 14 games in 2018, and completed just 55.2 percent of his passes for 2,278 yards, with 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He finished dead last in the NFL in both passer rating (66.7) and Total QBR (25.9).

The Cardinals invested the 10th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft in Rosen and he was supposed to be the most “NFL ready” quarterback in the draft. That didn’t turn out to be the case. He didn’t get much help from the roster around him, but Rosen just wasn’t good. That said, a new team could provide a new opportunity and a new start for the UCLA product.