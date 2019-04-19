Roundup: Mueller Report Drops; Lil Dickey Loves the Earth; Good Friday

Lil Dickey sure loves Earth Day … Zoom IPO explodes … Nothing like kicking back and reading the full Mueller Report … Trump basically saved because his aides defied him … St. John’s coaching search continues … Joey Votto popped out to first base for the first time in his career … Longtime Chicago sportscaster Chet Coppock dies in car accident … Good news for the Bubble Boy … QAnon believers have another tough day … Mayor Pete courting the Phish vote … Should you have to be 21 to buy tobacco products … Teacher sipping on vodka during school … National Enquirer sells for $100 million … Still want to see the Pee Tape … This is the only way to eat pasta … Charles Barkley is nothing if not brutally honest … Not prepared for the Detroit Lions to flirt with competency … Heard just about enough from Bran … Good Friday … Ashley Tisdale

What you say when you’re definitely innocent. [Wired]

Jason Momoa shaved his beard. [Forbes]

The time Joe Mauer almost hit .400. [Sports Illustrated]

9 Of The Craziest Legal Sports Betting Proposals Across The U.S. [Sports Handle]

Love this city so much.

Anyway, today in New York people remain unfazed pic.twitter.com/PRAtEglLQG — Hannah Keyser (@HannahRKeyser) April 17, 2019

Your Hand in Mine — Explosions in the Sky