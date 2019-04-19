BREAKING: Spooky Spider in Matt Barkley's Basement

Journeyman quarterback Matt Barkley is now in Buffalo. He completed 15 of his 25 passes last year. If he doesn’t do something about the scary spider currently in his basement, it will be the last we ever see of him.

Just found this spider in our Buffalo basement where our kids play anyone know what kind it is? pic.twitter.com/iNRrgoUY1B — Matt Barkley (@MattBarkley) April 19, 2019

Like, I don’t think that’s blood on the ground. But it could be.

So far, responses identifying the spider are being outpaced by responses telling Barkley he needs to either burn his house down or move or both.

If you’re a religious person, it may not be the worst idea to say a little prayer for our man’s family.