NBA Playoffs Television Schedule

The NBA Playoffs are just hitting their stride, which people tend to forget since the games are spread out so liberally. Keeping track of the off days can be difficult. Thankfully, we have a schedule and television listings below. Here is your guide for the rest of the opening round.

* If Necessary

Friday, April 19

Game 3: Toronto at Orlando, 7 p.m., ESPN

Game 3: Boston at Indiana, 8:30 p.m., ABC

Game 3: Portland at Oklahoma City, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

Saturday, April 20

Game 4: Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 3 p.m., TNT

Game 4: Denver at San Antonio, 5:30 p.m., TNT

Game 3: Milwaukee at Detroit, 8 p.m., ESPN

Game 3: Houston at Utah, 10:30 p.m., ESPN

Sunday, April 21

Game 4: Boston at Indiana, 1 p.m., ABC

Game 4: Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Game 4: Toronto at Orlando, 7 p.m., TNT

Game 4: Portland at Oklahoma City, 9:30 p.m., TNT

Monday, April 22

Game 4: Milwaukee at Detroit, 8 p.m., TNT

Game 4: Houston at Utah, 10:30 p.m., TNT

Tuesday, April 23

Game 5: Brooklyn at Philadelphia, TBD

Game 5: San Antonio at Denver, TBD

Game 5: Orlando at Toronto, TBD

Game 5: Oklahoma City at Portland, TBD*

Wednesday, April 24

Game 5: L.A. Clippers at Golden State, TBD

Game 5: Detroit at Milwaukee, TBD*

Game 5: Utah at Houston, TBD*

Game 5: Indiana at Boston, TBD*

Thursday, April 25

Game 6: Denver at San Antonio, TBD*

Game 6: Toronto at Orlando, TBD*

Game 6: Portland at Oklahoma City, TBD*

Game 6: Philadelphia at Brooklyn, TBD*

Friday, April 26

Game 6: Milwaukee at Detroit, TBD*

Game 6: Golden State at L.A. Clippers, TBD*

Game 6: Houston at Utah, TBD*

Game 6: Boston at Indiana, TBD*

Saturday, April 27

Game 7: San Antonio at Denver, TBD*

Game 7: Orlando at Toronto, TBD*

Game 7: Oklahoma City at Portland, TBD*

Game 7: Brooklyn at Philadelphia, TBD*

Sunday, April 28

Game 7: Detroit at Milwaukee, TBD*

Game 7: L.A. Clippers at Golden State, TBD*

Game 7: Utah at Houston, TBD*

Game 7: Indiana at Boston, TBD*