Stephen A. Smith to Dwayne Haskins: I was an 'Ignorant Fool' in Prior Analysis

First round NFL Draft QB prospect Dwayne Haskins is in ESPN’s Seaport studio appearing on First Take today. Stephen A. Smith, who previously dismissed Haskins as more of a runner than a thrower, began the segment by saying that he went back and watched the tape, was an “ignorant fool” and admitting he was wrong in his analysis there:

I’m not sure we’ve ever seen that level of humble pie consumption from Stephen A. but he certainly deserves some credit for owning his mistake that candidly.

