Aaron Judge, one of the few players on the Yankees who hadn’t been hurt this season, left today’s game against the Royals with a possible oblique injury after a single to right.

Yankees injuries right now include Troy Tulowitzki, Greg Bird, Aaron Hicks, Dellan Betances, Luis Severino, Didi Gregorius, and Giancarlo Stanton.

It goes without saying that this would be a monumental loss for the Yankees, who entered the day at 9-10, 4.5 games behind the Rays in the AL East.