VIDEO: Jimmy Butler and Jared Dudley Ejected in Nets/Sixers Fight

Jared Dudley vs. EVERYBODY pic.twitter.com/FIvi0NOdOJ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 20, 2019

The Nets-Sixers series has been showing signs of chippiness both verbally and physically, and it bled into a scuffle today in Brooklyn that spilled into the front row underneath the basket.

Joel Embiid fouled Jarrett Allen. Jared Dudley took exception to the foul, Jimmy Butler got a shove in, then Ben Simmons got in Dudley’s face, and a scrum of players from both sides spilled into the expensive seats.

After the refs huddled up, Jimmy Butler and Jared Dudley were ejected from the game. Embiid was assessed a Flagrant 1 for his foul that started the melee.