Zion Williamson vs Ja Morant Isn't Even a Debate

Supposedly, the geniuses who run the Suns, last playoff appearance circa 2010, would prefer to draft Ja Morant over Zion Williamson.

With all due respect to Morant and his future in the NBA, that report via Sam Vecenie of The Athletic dropping today, April 20, is appropriate because the Suns must be high if they truly believe Morant is the right person to pick if both are available.

Not since LeBron James have we seen a teenager transcend the game like Zion Williamson. He wasn’t only dominant on the court. He was a cultural phenomenon, attracting the likes of President Obamaand Jay-Z to watch him play. What they witnessed (well, not Obama, because he was there during Zion’s shoe explosion against UNC) was breathtaking: a 6’8″, 285-pound marvel exploding into the atmosphere with the kind of power one would expect in an Avengers movie. He was a man among boys, overshadowing two of the top recruits in the nation, and dominating the best teams in college basketball playing in the ACC.

Morant? He was equally dominant, averaging 24.5 points and 10 assists per game, becoming the first player in college basketball history to average 20-10 over an entire season. He also had a memorable triple-double in the NCAA Tournament. But let’s not forget, Morant played at Murray State, and while college pedigree doesn’t always equate to NBA performance (just ask Damian Lillard, who played at Weber State), there’s no denying Zion’s competition level this year was higher. Morant is also a sophomore, so he had an extra year to prepare.

Morant is a great player, and any team would be lucky to have him. But Zion is a once-in-a-generation talent who would instantly put any team who drafts him into the national spotlight. Not sure if the Suns’ owner Robert Sarver remembers what that’s like considering how long it’s been since they’ve been there, but if they (or any team) have the chance to get back to relevance by drafting Williamson, they better pull the trigger.