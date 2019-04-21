Bucks Assistant Coach Taylor Jenkins Enters Get Back Coach Hall of Fame

The Milwaukee Bucks lead the Detroit Pistons three games to zero. The series has not been competitive and will likely be over on Monday night when Giannis and his cohorts sweep the hapless pretenders out of their misery.

The Bucks will be fully staffed for Game 4 and moving forward thanks to cool heads and assistant coach Taylor Jenkins, who made sure no one ran out onto the court when absolutely no one was considering running out onto the court.

You want to get out onto the playing surface, get involved with this fracas, and get suspended? Well, you’ll have to get through me.

Oh, there’s no interest? Carry on.

It takes a special effort but this counts. This type of effort is enough to earn induction into the Get Back Coach Hall of Fame, which will be as popular as any HOF as the position grows in popularity.