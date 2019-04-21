Charles Barkley Threatened To Slap Kenny Smith On Live TV

Charles Barkley wasn’t having it with Kenny Smith’s questioning Sunday evening on Inside the NBA. Things got so heated, Barkley threatened to slap his long-time co-host. OK, so maybe it wasn’t as intense as I’m describing, but Kenny better watch his step.

Barkley was trying to give his list of the top five players currently in the NBA, and Smith wasn’t a big fan of what Sir Charles was serving up.

Watch:

Chuck made a list of the Top 5 players in the NBA right after waking up from his nap. 😂 pic.twitter.com/493uJQeH6U — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 22, 2019

Here’s the quote:

“If I don’t slap the hell out of you on national television — it’s my list. It’s my list!”

Barkley put LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, James Harden and Kawhi Leonard as his top five. That left Stephen Curry, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Joel Embiid and others off.

Though Barkley’s list seems pretty solid, he had to expect some questions. As usual, the Inside the NBA crew caused a hilarious and uncomfortable moment. It remains one of the best shows on television.