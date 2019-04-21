VIDEO: Supposedly This Was CM Punk That Interfered During This Wrestling Event

At an MKE Wrestling event over the weekend, a mysterious masked man jumped into the ring and interfered during a match. According to Ring of Honor’s Silas Young, this was former WWE superstar CM Punk.

Last night we held @MKE_Wrestling at the Knights of Columbus building in west allis the place was packed with 350 people. This place has had 25+ years of wrestling and is the place a lot of guys started. Guys like @ColtCabana as well as a Punk who showed up in a mask last night — silas young (@lastrealmanROH) April 20, 2019

Here is some PUNK running in a match last night @MKE_Wrestling you never know who’s in gonna show up at our shows. Former world champions have been stopping in at the last couple shows!!! Don’t miss out on May 17 at our new home Buenavista Banquets 76&oklahoma next to AMF lanes https://t.co/rr8xVH8UJ0 — silas young (@lastrealmanROH) April 20, 2019

If this truly was Punk hitting the Go To Sleep, wrestling fans are going to be ecstatic. Punk is so clearly missed his name is still chanted during televised WWE events. He could jump back into the wrestling business right now and instantly be one of the most popular performers in the world.

Who knows if this will result in any more appearances, but it does once again get wrestling fans dreaming of another CM Punk promo and match.