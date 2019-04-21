VIDEO: Supposedly This Was CM Punk That Interfered During This Wrestling Event

At an MKE Wrestling event over the weekend, a mysterious masked man jumped into the ring and interfered during a match. According to Ring of Honor’s Silas Young, this was former WWE superstar CM Punk.
If this truly was Punk hitting the Go To Sleep, wrestling fans are going to be ecstatic. Punk is so clearly missed his name is still chanted during televised WWE events. He could jump back into the wrestling business right now and instantly be one of the most popular performers in the world.
Who knows if this will result in any more appearances, but it does once again get wrestling fans dreaming of another CM Punk promo and match.
