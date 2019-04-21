Jaylen Brown Can't Hold a Candle to Will Hunting's Janitorial Work

The Boston Celtics answered months’ worth of questions by crushing the Indiana Pacers in a four-game sweep. Jaylen Brown, who was part of it, celebrated the 4-0 run with some of the oddest pantomime work one will ever see.

Jaylen Brown qui passe le balais pour le sweep des Pacers 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/SSGPxCwnen — TrashTalk (@TrashTalk_fr) April 21, 2019

Sweeping is one of those universal motions, a freebie in Charades, so it’s definitely interesting to see someone come along with a fresh new take on things after all these years.

Boston has not seen janitorial work this compelling since Will Hunting was hanging out just outside the city biding his time until he could prove his math genius. From what I remember, he cleaned the traditional way, in an attempt to blend in until his big moment.

Celtics fans, who were on the edge a lot this year, won’t care at all how Brown does his celebratory moves, as long as he gets another opportunity to do them.