The Oakland A’s have an early contender for the most ridiculous double play of the year so far. Just watch this insanity.

Ramón Laureano’s catch here is crazy enough on its own. But add in an overthrow to first and Nick Hundley’s hustle to track down the ball and get the throw to second in time, and you have yourself quite the highlight. Props all around here. This will be on repeat all year long, and it should be.

Count me in for this kind of Easter miracle.