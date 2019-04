It was a busy sequence for Alex Ovechkin tonight. After slashing Saku Maenalanen, Ovechkin mocked the call, and then got tossed. Oh, and then responded with some NSFW language making this even that much more fun.

Alex Ovechkin slashes Saku Maenalanen, applauds the penalty call and gets ejected pic.twitter.com/cnijrY8PcE — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) April 23, 2019

It appears Ovechkin is trying to one-up his headlines from last week that came via laying out Andrei Svechnikov.

If you had Ovechkin by knockout in the first period, congratulations, you just cashed. #FightNightRaleigh pic.twitter.com/c1vIOo2MVC — Kris Abbott (@KrisOddsShark) April 15, 2019

As for what is next, we wait.