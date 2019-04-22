Fools Spent Their Holiday Weekend Worrying That Ezekiel Elliott Is Fat Now

Ezekiel Elliott led the NFL in rushing last year. He did this while playing at 6-foot-0, 230 pounds. Dallas Cowboys ostensibly watched some of that action and are familiar with his body, which does not look the same as it did when the running back was at Ohio State. Despite this, they are reportedly concerned about Elliott’s weight.

Fans are the absolute worst. There are more than four months remaining until the Cowboys play any meaningful football. And the idea that ball carriers need to have perfectly toned bodies is outdated. Bigger defensive linemen have led to bigger running backs.

Elliott also has a wide face and a bushy beard.

Throw in the fact that pictures taken from different angles suggest different things, and we have a perfect stew of silliness.

Like, here’s Elliott looking moderately svelte.

Again, Elliott led the NFL in rushing. He was also agile enough to catch 77 passes out of the backfield. There are probably bigger things in the world to worry about.