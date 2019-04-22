Four Thoughts on Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 2: That Felt Like a Goodbye

With just four episodes left, here are four thoughts on this past episode of Game of Thrones. The following contains spoilers from Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 2.

This was set up like a goodbye for …

The most hyped television battle of all-time is coming next week. It still is cloudy why it’s taking place in the third episode, and now it makes even less sense (which is good). The first episode of this season was centered around reuniting the characters and getting them all caught up with what we already knew. This one, on the other hand, was set up like a farewell. Most of the characters have been made it known their expectation is that they are all going to die. I would be shocked if that many key individuals are slayed next week, but I sure expect a few of them to end their runs at the Battle of Winterfell. Scenes like the Arya and Gendry sexual encounter, the brotherly bonds between Tyrion and Jamie, and the – awesome – conversation with the Mormonts were the biggest hints of all. I say Gendry and Jorah are not surviving next week. Add in Brienne Tarth to that prediction after having her well overdue big moment. As for the less important characters, expect a bloodbath.