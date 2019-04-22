4 Solid Landing Spots for Gio Gonzalez

Gio Gonzalez opted out of his contract with the Yankees over the weekend, making himself the hottest starting pitcher on the market right now (sorry, Dallas Keuchel). With a career 3.69 ERA, Gonzalez isn’t going to make or break a contender’s chances, but he can come in and become a steady contributor to any shaky rotation. Early on in this season, there are a few teams who desperately need just that, whether it be the result of injuries, underperformance, or any other combination of unexpected factors that come into play once the season gets going. Here are four teams that make the most sense to pursue Gonzalez.

San Diego Padres

San Diego has a solid cast of starting pitchers, but they generally lack one main trait: experience. The oldest member of the rotation is Matt Straham, checking in at 27 years old with a grand total of 90 games pitched. Gonzalez is 33 with 313 games pitched. He would provide a valuable veteran presence for a team full of youngsters trying to find their footing. If Gio likes warm weather and an up-and-coming team with some very exciting young players, it’d be smart to head to San Diego.

Milwaukee Brewers

The Brewers have a solid group of starters ranging from average to above average at this point in the year. The main problem? There’s only four of them. Milwaukee has been rolling with four regular starters and a variety of call-ups and interim options at the fifth spot for much of the opening stretch of this season thanks to a rash of injuries. Right now, Gonzalez could fill that role better than anyone they have on the back burner. They’ll be pursuing him with their eyes on another deep playoff run. A reunion may be in the cards.

New York Mets

The oft-maligned New York Mets haven’t had a great few weeks and now need a starter to steady the rotation after Jacob deGrom was placed on the IL, though it does appear he avoided serious injury. Gonzalez may be more than a quick fix, though. With Jason Vargas struggling immensely to open his season, Gonzalez could come in to hold the tide until deGrom returns, then replace Vargas in the rotation. What appears to be more important to the Mets is that he’ll be cheaper than Keuchel and won’t cost them a future draft pick. They were linked to Gonzalez over the offseason, and it wouldn’t be a shock if they brought him from the Bronx to Queens.

Los Angeles Angels

The Angels could seriously use rotation help to straighten out a shaky unit that has contributed to their poor start to the season. They don’t have their bonafide No. 1 starter with Shohei Ohtani out to start the season, and it’s been showing. As a team, they have a 4.95 ERA. They still have one of the best players in baseball in Mike Trout, and with the addition of Gonzalez to the rotation, still have time to get it together and push for a playoff appearance.