Jacob deGrom Injury: MRI On Elbow Comes Back Clean

Jacob deGrom appears set to make is his next Friday night after an MRI on his right elbow came back clean. The New York Mets ace appears to have avoided serious injury after an early-season scare.

Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said on Monday that deGrom’s MRI came back clean.

The reigning National League Cy Young Award winner opened the season as his typically dominant self. He began the year 2-0, after allowing no runs on eight hits while striking out 24 and walking just two in his first 13 innings. Then things changed.

DeGrom pitched just nine innings over his next two starts, allowing nine runs on 13 hits, while striking out 12 and walking five. He also served up five home runs over those two outings. The he complained of elbow soreness while playing catch.

On Monday, deGrom reportedly threw a 30-pitch bullpen session and will be set to come off the injured list this weekend. He’s scheduled to face the Milwaukee Brewers at Citi Field on Friday.

This is good news, not just for the Mets, but for all of baseball. It’s a beautiful thing to watch deGrom pitch when he’s healthy.