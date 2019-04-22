Leaked Wonderlic Test Scores NFL Draft 2019

It’s that magical time of the year when NFL prospect’s Wonderlic stories leak out to the public because it’s very tough to keep a secret. Every year we go through the same thing, and nothing changes. The test is either very important or not important at all depending on your viewpoint.
Reportedly, these are the scores of this year’s crop, originating from Bob McGinn’s pay site and trickling through a message board. The internet is a wild place.
Defensive Line
39 Chase Allen
36 Zach Allen
31 Khalen Saunders
31 Jerry Tillery
31 John Cominsky
23 Trysten Hill
23 Joey Bosa
20 Ed Oliver
20 Dre’Mont Jones
19 Christian Wilkins
18 Jaylon Ferguson
17 Dexter Lawrence
14 Jeffery Simmons
13 Olive Sagapolu
11 Quinnen Williams
11 Gerald Willis
9 Rashan Gary
Linebacker
33 Ryan Connelly
31 Chase Winovich
30 Justin Hollins
27 Jordan Brailford
22 Brian Burns
21 Rickey Neal
21 Andy Van Ginkel
21 Clelin Ferrell
20 T.J. Edwards
19 Montez Sweat (re-test; scored 14 the first time)
18 James Nachtigal
17 Jachai Polite
15 Josh Allen
Offensive Line
42 Nick Alligretti
39 Jonah Williams
38 Dru Samia
35 Garrett Bradbury
34 Chuma Edoga
31 Max Scharping
29 Chris Lindstrom
28 Beau Benzschawel
28 Nate Trewyn
27 Oli Udoh
26 Erik McCoy
26 Ross Pierschbacher
26 Sepesitiano Pupungatoa
25 Kaleb McGary
24 Michael Deiter
22 Bobby Evans
21 Nate Davis
20 Jawaan Taylor
20 Greg Little
19 Elgton Jenkins
19 Colin Conner
18 Micah Kapoi
Quarterback
43 Ryan Finley (re-test; scored 28 the first time)
42 Gardner Minshew
37 Daniel Jones
32 Easton Stick
32 Clayton Thorson
31 Trace McSorley
30 Will Grier
28 Brett Rypien
27 Jarrett Stidham
26 Drew Lock
25 Tyree Jackson
25 Dwayne Haskins
22 Sean McGuire
20 Kyler Murray
Running Back
34 Alec Ingold (re-test; scored 32 the first time)
30 Justice Hill
25 Damien Harris
22 Bryce Love
21 Qadree Ollison
20 Josh Jacobs
18 Sam Seonbuchner
14 Chris James
12 Darrell Henderson
Safety
25 Mitchell Brees
13 D’Cota Dixon
Specialist
31 Spenser Thompson-Meyers
26 Emmit Carpenter
24 Casey Bednarski
Tight End
39 Zander Neuville
38 Dawson Knox
33 Drew Sample
25 Noah Fant
22 T.J. Hockenson
21 Irv Smith
16 Trevon Wesco
15 Kahale Warring
Wide Receiver
29 JJ. .Arcega-Whiteside
27 Hakeem Butler
26 Miles Boykin
24 N’Keal Harry
21 Marquise Brown
18 A.J. Brown
17 D.K. Metcalf
11 Preston Williams
9 Riley Ridley
