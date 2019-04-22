Leaked Wonderlic Test Scores NFL Draft 2019

It’s that magical time of the year when NFL prospect’s Wonderlic stories leak out to the public because it’s very tough to keep a secret. Every year we go through the same thing, and nothing changes. The test is either very important or not important at all depending on your viewpoint.

Reportedly, these are the scores of this year’s crop, originating from Bob McGinn’s pay site and trickling through a message board. The internet is a wild place.

Defensive Line

39 Chase Allen

36 Zach Allen

31 Khalen Saunders

31 Jerry Tillery

31 John Cominsky

23 Trysten Hill

23 Joey Bosa

20 Ed Oliver

20 Dre’Mont Jones

19 Christian Wilkins

18 Jaylon Ferguson

17 Dexter Lawrence

14 Jeffery Simmons

13 Olive Sagapolu

11 Quinnen Williams

11 Gerald Willis

9 Rashan Gary

Linebacker

33 Ryan Connelly

31 Chase Winovich

30 Justin Hollins

27 Jordan Brailford

22 Brian Burns

21 Rickey Neal

21 Andy Van Ginkel

21 Clelin Ferrell

20 T.J. Edwards

19 Montez Sweat (re-test; scored 14 the first time)

18 James Nachtigal

17 Jachai Polite

15 Josh Allen

Offensive Line

42 Nick Alligretti

39 Jonah Williams

38 Dru Samia

35 Garrett Bradbury

34 Chuma Edoga

31 Max Scharping

29 Chris Lindstrom

28 Beau Benzschawel

28 Nate Trewyn

27 Oli Udoh

26 Erik McCoy

26 Ross Pierschbacher

26 Sepesitiano Pupungatoa​​​​​​

25 Kaleb McGary

24 Michael Deiter

22 Bobby Evans

21 Nate Davis​​​​​​

20 Jawaan Taylor

20 Greg Little

19 Elgton Jenkins

19 Colin Conner

18 Micah Kapoi

Quarterback

43 Ryan Finley (re-test; scored 28 the first time)

42 Gardner Minshew

37 Daniel Jones

32 Easton Stick

32 Clayton Thorson

31 Trace McSorley

30 Will Grier

28 Brett Rypien

27 Jarrett Stidham

26 Drew Lock

25 Tyree Jackson

25 Dwayne Haskins

22 Sean McGuire

20 Kyler Murray

Running Back

34 Alec Ingold (re-test; scored 32 the first time)

30 Justice Hill

25 Damien Harris

22 Bryce Love

21 Qadree Ollison

20 Josh Jacobs

18 Sam Seonbuchner​​​​​​

14 Chris James

12 Darrell Henderson

Safety

25 Mitchell Brees

13 D’Cota Dixon

Specialist

31 Spenser Thompson-Meyers

26 Emmit Carpenter

24 Casey Bednarski

Tight End

39 Zander Neuville

38 Dawson Knox

33 Drew Sample

25 Noah Fant

22 T.J. Hockenson

21 Irv Smith

16 Trevon Wesco

15 Kahale Warring