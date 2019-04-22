The Jets Need To Trade Down And Stockpile Picks In The 2019 Draft

The New York Jets own the No. 3 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, which is prime position to snag an impact player. While that may look great at first glance, the Jets should be attempting to trade out of that slot and move down to stockpile picks.

New York has needs all over the roster, and after trading up to secure Sam Darnold’s services last year, the team doesn’t have a second-round pick. The Jets own six picks in this year’s draft — No. 3, No. 68, No. 93 (from New Orleans), No. 105, No. 196 (from Chicago through Oakland) and No. 217 — and will need far more to put together a competent roster in 2019.

The biggest needs for New York are along both lines and at wide receiver. A stud defensive lineman like Quinnen Williams or Ed Oliver should be on the board when the Jets are on the clock, but selecting one would ignore their other flaws.

Darnold showed flashes under center as a rookie in 2018, but he needs help. The Jets signed Le'Veon Bell and Jamison Crowder to ease some of the burden on their young quarterback, but the team’s offensive line is an absolute mess. And while Crowder will help, Quincy Enunwa and restricted free agent Robby Anderson aren’t exactly striking fear in the hearts of opposing secondaries.

The Jets do need to come out of the draft with help along the defensive line, but they also need to start rebuilding the offensive line and find a reliable receiver for Darnold.

Oliver and Williams are fine players, and either would fill a need along the defensive line. But by selecting one of those guys with the third pick, then Jets would then be on the sidelines for 65 picks. That would be an excruciating amount of time to watch good players, who could help at a number of spots, fly off the board.

Teams will be looking to move up inside the top five picks. The Jets need to do what they can to start a bidding war for the third pick. Sam Darnold needs help and he’ll never improve if they don’t get him help.