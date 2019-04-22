NFL Draft Rumors: If Not Kyler Murray, What Will Arizona Do?

It is draft week! Here is a look at the latest rumors heading into the 2019 NFL draft.

Kyler Murray reportedly isn’t going to the Cardinals

According to CBS’ Peter Prisco, the Arizona Cardinals have made the decision they are not going to draft Kyler Murray:

“Initially, the ownership pushed for Kyler Murray, that much I know, I was told that. The reason they did is they are having a hard time selling tickets. Well, they put it out there. Arizona was lukewarm to it. So now, all of a sudden, they are pulling back and from what I’ve been told, they are going to go in a different direction. They are not going to draft Kyler Murray.”

Arizona has received feeler calls for the No. 1 pick

Ian Rapoport reported this morning that the Cardinals are still discussing their options and have received feeler calls from teams looking to trade up.

Number 3 overall pick for sale

SNY is reporting the New York Jets are “determined” to trade down from the third pick overall.

Dave Gettleman really wants a pass-rusher

A veteran personnel man told Peter King that Giants general manager Dave Gettleman, “wants a pass-rusher in the worst way. He won’t reach for one, but he’ll get one with one his first three picks.”

Jeffery Simmons buzz

Reportedly, four playoff teams have interest in selecting defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, who is recovering from an ACL injury.